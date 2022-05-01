Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Decreases By 48.5%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AMHG stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.
About Amergent Hospitality Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amergent Hospitality Group (AMHG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.