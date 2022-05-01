Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Declines By 29.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $563.77 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.14. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

