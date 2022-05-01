Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declines By 29.6%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.