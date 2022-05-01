Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declines By 30.2%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

