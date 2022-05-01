Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Drops By 30.5%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Lagardere stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Lagardere has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $27.50.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue cut Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.