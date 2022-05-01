Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Declines By 29.4%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 849,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 666.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

