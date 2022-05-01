Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 30.4%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.35. Shimano has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

