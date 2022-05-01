Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 30.0%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.02 on Friday. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About StrikeForce Technologies
