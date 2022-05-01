Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 30.0%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.02 on Friday. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

