ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

SSTI stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.24 million, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

