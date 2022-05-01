SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 258,534 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $19.48.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

