Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

