Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) by 701.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Silence Therapeutics worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SLN opened at $12.16 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

