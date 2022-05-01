Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 592,007 shares.The stock last traded at $73.18 and had previously closed at $83.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $29,117,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,828,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

