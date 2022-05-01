Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.
Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)
Featured Articles
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.