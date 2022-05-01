SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.34

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 13610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.
SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
