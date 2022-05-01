SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $244.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
