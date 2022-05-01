SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $244.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

