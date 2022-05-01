Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snam from €4.70 ($5.05) to €4.75 ($5.11) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

