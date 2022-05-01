Societe Generale Increases Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to €120.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €112.00 ($120.43) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.