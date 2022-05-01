Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target Cut to €211.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €213.00 ($229.03) to €211.00 ($226.88) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLOIY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($215.05) to €225.00 ($241.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Friday. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

