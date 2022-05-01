Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

DTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.