Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
DTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.