Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $22.95 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

