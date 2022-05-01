SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SP. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SP stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

