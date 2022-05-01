SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.70

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 13632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,760,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 317,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

