Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $208,169.48 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,988,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

