Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.46

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 25866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

