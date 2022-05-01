SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $108,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

