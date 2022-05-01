STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.13.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

