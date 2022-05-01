Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.