Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Down 29.7% in April

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Starco Brands stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

