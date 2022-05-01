Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 49,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 793,290 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

