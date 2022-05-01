Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Stepan worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $16,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stepan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SCL opened at $102.11 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

