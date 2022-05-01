Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

