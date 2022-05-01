Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to “Buy”

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

