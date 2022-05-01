StockNews.com Downgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

