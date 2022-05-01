StockNews.com Downgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to Sell

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CTO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

