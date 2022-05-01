StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 481,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 29,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

