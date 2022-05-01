StockNews.com Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.