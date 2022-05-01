StockNews.com Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Buy

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

