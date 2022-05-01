StockNews.com Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to “Buy”

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

