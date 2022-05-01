StockNews.com Upgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Buy

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

