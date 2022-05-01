StockNews.com Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to “Hold”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ESRT opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

