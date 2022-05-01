StockNews.com Upgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Buy

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

