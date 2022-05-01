StockNews.com Upgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to “Buy”

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,376.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,628.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5,099.63. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,224.65 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in NVR by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

