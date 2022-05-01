StockNews.com Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Hold

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

TWTR stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 192.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.