StockNews.com Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Hold

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

TWTR stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 192.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

