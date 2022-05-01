Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SUTNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

