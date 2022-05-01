Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Down 4.6%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $540.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

