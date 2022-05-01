Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Buy Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

