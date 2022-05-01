Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

