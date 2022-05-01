SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $486.19

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $486.19 and last traded at $487.64, with a volume of 533228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.71.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.99.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.