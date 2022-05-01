Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.